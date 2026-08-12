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Human Rights Observatory

People with psychosocial disability from mental illness will lose out from tightened NDIS eligibility

By Lisa Grech, Senior Research Fellow, Psychology, Deakin University
Later this week, a Senate committee is expected to deliver its report into legislation to tighten eligibility for the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). The committee’s inquiry was extended and the bill amendedThe Conversation


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