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‘I don’t even know what things are going to look like in the next five years’: young Australians on growing up in a world in crisis

By Lucas Walsh, Professor of Education Policy and Practice, Youth Studies, Monash University
Affordable housing options, jobs for young people and climate change are the top three issues young people say need immediate action, according to our new youth survey published today.

Our research, which involved 150 interviews and more than 2,700 survey responses over five years, tracked the challenges Australians aged 18–24 experienced during the COVID pandemic and its aftermath.

While there are signs of recovery in some areas, deep challenges persist in others. Importantly, our data provide insight into…The Conversation


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