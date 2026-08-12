From Monday, food delivery workers will get minimum hourly pay. Here’s why it matters
By Alex Veen, Senior Lecturer and University of Sydney Business School Emerging Scholar Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Caleb Goods, Senior Lecturer, Management and Organisations, UWA Business School, The University of Western Australia
Tom Barratt, Senior Lecturer, Management and Organisations, The University of Western Australia
Will prices rise to cover better pay and standards? Yes, almost certainly. But it also means your next food delivery can come with a side of a little less guilt.
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- Tuesday, August 11, 2026