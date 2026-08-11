Kids are being detained in police custody, in facilities never designed for them
By Shelley J. Walker, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Justice Health, National Drug Research Institute, Curtin University
Jocelyn Jones, Vice-Chancellor’s Associate Professional Research Fellow, Edith Cowan University
When children are denied bail, they’re often taken to police watch houses. But these don’t have the staff or facilities to keep children safe and well.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 11, 2026