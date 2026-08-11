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Why do humans use ‘baby voice’ when we speak to pets?

By Antonia Goetz, Research Fellow Infant Studies, Western Sydney University
Zhen (Jenny) Zeng, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience, Western Sydney University
You walk in a park. Children are playing, people are walking their dogs, and then you hear someone: “Who’s my little sweetie?” You turn around expecting to see a pram. But someone is sitting beside a dog, speaking in the same voice they would use with a baby.

It’s not in your head. The way we speak to babies is very similar to the way we speak to our pets – and research confirms this.

So why do we do this? And do pets even care?

The useful features of baby-talk


For pets and babies,…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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