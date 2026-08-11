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Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye Seeks to Transfer US Cluster Munitions to Ukraine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image US soldiers firing a M110 howitzer during Operation Desert Storm, December 29, 1990. The howitzer fired the type of artillery projectiles Turkey has requested permission to retransfer to Ukraine, until it was retired from US service in the mid-1990s. © 1990 Peter Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images (Washington, DC, August 11, 2026) – Türkiye has requested permission from the United States to “retransfer” to Ukraine tens of thousands of cluster munition rockets, missiles, and artillery projectiles that have been in Türkiye’s stockpiles for decades, Human Rights…


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