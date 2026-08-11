As the climate breaks down, costs go up: Welcome to ‘climateflation’
By Ryan M. Katz-Rosene, Associate Professor, School of Political Studies, with Cross-Appointment to Geography, Environment and Geomatics, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
James Jackson, Lecturer and Research Fellow, School of Social Sciences, University of Manchester
Fossil-fuel dependence, the costs of adapting to a changing climate and the transition to cleaner energy are all driving up costs.
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- Tuesday, August 11, 2026