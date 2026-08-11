Why do some people feel life is so unfair? Understanding this may help explain conspiracy beliefs
By Daniel Jolley, Associate Professor in Social Psychology, School of Psychology, University of Nottingham
Laura Blackie, Associate Professor of Psychology, School of Psychology, University of Nottingham
New research shows experiences of adversity are linked with stronger perceptions of injustice – and a greater tendency to believe in conspiracy theories.
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- Tuesday, August 11, 2026