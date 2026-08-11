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Human Rights Observatory

Who does sport really belong to – the fans or the funders?

By Christina Philippou, Associate Professor in Accounting and Sport Finance, University of Portsmouth
Football’s world governing body, Fifa, has come under fire for attempting to “sell the World Cup”. Its president, Gianni Infantino, had plans to sell a stake in future World Cup profits to investors, with substantial incentives offered to member associations if they backed the proposal.

Europe’s confederation, Uefa, made clear that “none of us are the owners of football”. At the same time, fan organisation Football Supporters Europe and players’ union FifPro Europe said the sport should remain in the hands of the public.

The game’s potential privatisation has shaken leadership…The Conversation


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