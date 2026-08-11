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Human Rights Observatory

Rights Groups Sue Trump Administration Over Targeting ICC

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Thurgood Marshall United States Federal Courthouse building in lower Manhattan, New York City. © 2026 Laura Prieto Uribe/Human Rights Watch Four human rights groups (the American Friends Service Committee, the Center for Constitutional Rights, Human Rights Watch, and the Open Society Institute) filed a lawsuit in US federal court challenging the Trump administration’s sanctions against ICC prosecutors and judges, a UN human rights expert, and three Palestinian human rights groups.The sanctions regime, and the executive order on which it is based, undermines access…


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