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Azerbaijan: Health of imprisoned government critics at risk as another political activist faces extradition threat

By Amnesty International
Reacting to reports of the deteriorating health of opposition leader Ali Karimli and media expert Alasgar Mammadli, both detained in Azerbaijan, and the threat of extradition from Ukraine to Azerbaijan of political activist Bahruz Hasanli, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Director, said: “According to family members and lawyers, Ali Karimli and […] The post Azerbaijan: Health of imprisoned government critics at risk as another political activist faces extradition threat appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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