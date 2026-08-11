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Human Rights Observatory

How polarised is European politics? Here’s how your generation, gender and where you live affect what you believe

By Rory Fitzgerald, Director, European Social Survey, City St George's, University of London
Across Europe, the political debate has rarely looked more polarised. Media narratives frequently describe societies as becoming sharply divided between younger progressive and older conservative generations.

A growing body of research also suggests that political attitudes are becoming more divided by gender, particularly among younger cohorts. Young women…The Conversation


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