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Human Rights Observatory

Donald Trump’s dilemma: Ending the Iran war to appease Americans will anger his evangelical base

By André Gagné, Full Professor, Department of Theological Studies, Concordia University
Jason Piché, PhD Student, Christian Zionism and Dispensationalism, Concordia University
The American war on Iran has quickly become one of the most unpopular wars in United States history. At the beginning of March 2026, when the war started, 46 per cent of Americans opposed the conflict, according to pollster Nate Silver’s aggregator of polling data. Now that number has risen to 57 per cent.

As a result, U.S. President Donald Trump is in urgent need of reliable support for the war effort.…The Conversation


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