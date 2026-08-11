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Human Rights Observatory

How medieval Scottish kings kept unrest at bay with populist policies

By Gordon McKelvie, Senior Lecturer in History, University of Winchester
Governments have always had to strike a balance between actions that are unpopular but thought to be necessary, and laws and policies that win them support from the public. In the UK, the new prime minister Andy Burnham has set out to grab the news agenda with a string of genuinely popular announcements.

Back in the middle ages, unpopular governments did not need to worry about the ballot box – but they did often face…The Conversation


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