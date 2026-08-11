Concierges, adjunct professors, potato chip tasters: US employers are relying more and more on ‘disposable’ workers
By Paul Osterman, Professor Emeritus, MIT Sloan School, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
When I leave my Boston condo every day, I say good morning to the concierge, who works for a contracting company providing staff to residential buildings. When I conduct an interview in a nearby building, the people who clean that office at night are contractors. The person who serves me my lunch sandwich is a part-timer with no career prospects in that job.
When my best intentions to eat well are for naught and I gorge on Doritos, I remember that the tasters PepsiCo…
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- Tuesday, August 11, 2026