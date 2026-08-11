Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Elvish, Klingon and Pig Latin: what can invented languages teach us about the human brain?

By Inka Romero-Ortells Labrada, Investigadora del Centro de Investigación Nebrija en Cognición, Universidad Nebrija
Jon Andoni Duñabeitia, Director del Centro de Investigación Nebrija en Cognición (CINC) y Director de la International Chair in Cognitive Health (ICCH) en la Universidad Nebrija, Universidad Nebrija
Manuel Perea, Profesor de Psicología, Universitat de València
Invented languages tend to be the stuff of fantasy or science fiction worlds. But as a child, you may have made one up yourself.

Take Pig Latin, which involves moving the starting consonant of a word to the end and adding an “-ay” sound. “Pig Latin” thus becomes “ig-pay atin-lay”, while words beginning with a vowel have a “-way” at the end. With a little practice, you can hold entire conversations in Pig Latin.

However, creating new forms of communication goes far beyond children’s games or brain exercises.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Saudi defence pact with Turkey and Pakistan is a verdict on the reliability of US security guarantees
~ A decade of Pokémon Go: how nostalgia and community keep the game alive
~ How medieval Scottish kings kept unrest at bay with populist policies
~ The difference between heat exhaustion and heatstroke explained
~ New tech adds phone tracking to license plate readers, associating devices with identifiable cars
~ Emerging anti-immigration sentiment in Japan obscures a surprising history of strategic engagement with Islam
~ The forgotten racial history of Alligator Alcatraz
~ How state constitutions became the battleground for American rights and liberties – on both the left and right
~ Concierges, adjunct professors, potato chip tasters: US employers are relying more and more on ‘disposable’ workers
~ View from The Hill: government shuts down telehealth-for-VAD bill, defying Labor conference
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter