Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: government shuts down telehealth-for-VAD bill, defying Labor conference

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Independent MP Kate Chaney has jumped on the results of the Labor conference to push her VAD bill for debate.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Saudi defence pact with Turkey and Pakistan is a verdict on the reliability of US security guarantees
~ A decade of Pokémon Go: how nostalgia and community keep the game alive
~ How medieval Scottish kings kept unrest at bay with populist policies
~ The difference between heat exhaustion and heatstroke explained
~ New tech adds phone tracking to license plate readers, associating devices with identifiable cars
~ Emerging anti-immigration sentiment in Japan obscures a surprising history of strategic engagement with Islam
~ The forgotten racial history of Alligator Alcatraz
~ How state constitutions became the battleground for American rights and liberties – on both the left and right
~ Concierges, adjunct professors, potato chip tasters: US employers are relying more and more on ‘disposable’ workers
~ Elvish, Klingon and Pig Latin: what can invented languages teach us about the human brain?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter