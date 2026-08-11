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What protects teachers from burnout: relationships, good leadership and a system that supports them

By Sabrina Fitzsimons, Co-Director of DCU CREATE (Centre for Collaborative Research Across Teacher Education), Lecturer in Education, Dublin City University
Catherine Furlong, Professor, School of Policy and Practice, Institute of Education, Dublin City University
The summer break offers teachers something in short supply during term time: downtime.

Our research explores the factors important for teachers’ wellbeing. For many, summer is an essential opportunity to recover from the exhaustion accumulated across the year. There is time to sleep properly, reconnect with family and step away from the constant decision-making that school life demands.

However, mentioning summer holidays to non-teachers can provoke strong…The Conversation


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