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Human Rights Observatory

RBA holds rates steady as the housing market softens. But another hike is still possible

By Stella Huangfu, Associate Professor, School of Economics, University of Sydney
The housing market matters for the broader economy. The RBA will be watching closely before it makes another interest rate move.The Conversation


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