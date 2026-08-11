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Human Rights Observatory

Expanded citizen’s arrest powers could open a legal can of worms – here’s what to know

By Kris Gledhill, Professor of Law, Auckland University of Technology
Ever wondered what it really means to make a citizen’s arrest? It’s more complicated and risky than you might think, despite the latest changes to the Crimes Act.The Conversation


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