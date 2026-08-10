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Human Rights Observatory

Geetanjali Shree’s radical fiction, written in Hindi, is finding a global audience

By Mridula Nath Chakraborty, Senior Lecturer, Literary and Cultural Studies, Monash University
In 2022, Tomb of Sand became the first work of Indian literature to win the International Booker Prize. Written in Hindi by Geetanjali Shree and translated by Daisy Rockwell, the novel is Shree’s magnum opus and the pinnacle of a distinguished literary career.

Indian writers have previously won the Booker Prize, which is restricted to works written in English: Salman Rushdie (1981), Arundhati Roy (1997), Kiran Desai (2006) and Aravind Adiga (2008). But English is spoken by


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