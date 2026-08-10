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Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Reject Repressive Penal Code Revisions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Vietnamese policeman stands besides an armored vehicle at an exhibition of police equipment in Hanoi, July 20, 2022. © 2022 Nhac Nguyen/Getty Images (Bangkok) – Vietnamese authorities should reject proposed revisions to the penal code that violate basic rights, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should instead amend the law to comply with international human rights standards.Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security submitted the draft code to the National Assembly for review during the session from August 3 to 24, 2026, with the expectation that the…


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