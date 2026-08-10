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Can the searing European summer put climate action back on the agenda – or will disaster response take over?

By Lauren Rickards, Professor of Climate Change Adaptation, La Trobe University
Hartmut Fünfgeld, Associate Professor, Sustainability and Urban Planning, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
Magnus Moglia, Associate Professor of Sustainability Science, La Trobe University
Wildfire, drought and heat have made climate change impossible to avoid this northern summer. But will authorities tackle the cause – or the symptoms?The Conversation


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