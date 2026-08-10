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Human Rights Observatory

Complaints about online platforms often go nowhere. AI could actually be part of the solution

By Vivi Tan, Lecturer in Law, RMIT University
You know the feeling. Your account is suspended, your refund request is refused, or you’re still being charged for a cancelled subscription.

So you go to the company’s website for help and you find a chatbot. It offers a menu that doesn’t include your situation. There is no option to speak to a person. Eventually you give up.

Since the start of 2023, Australians have made 1,780 complaints about online retailers, marketplaces,…The Conversation


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