Reef relief: how a late summer monsoon helped cool the Great Barrier Reef at just the right time
By Jessica Benthuysen, Physical Oceanographer, Australian Institute of Marine Science
Daniela Ceccarelli, Reef Fish Ecologist, Australian Institute of Marine Science
Mike Emslie, Senior Research Scientist in Reef Ecology, Australian Institute of Marine Science
Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is a true natural wonder: a unique and diverse underwater seascape the size of a small country.
However, cycles of disturbance and recovery threaten to turn its colourful coral gardens into algal-dominated seascapes – then back again. And these cycles are becoming more volatile as our…
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- Monday, August 10, 2026