Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Activates Long Unused Deportation Court

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An image of US President Donald Trump hangs from the Department of Justice Building in Washington, DC, May 18, 2026. © 2026 Andrew Harnik/Getty Images The United States government has filed its first application ever with the Alien Terrorist Removal Court (ATRC). The court’s chief judge today canceled a scheduled hearing to decide whether Nazira Haji Zada, a 47-year-old green card holder from Afghanistan who has been held without charge since July 28, should remain in federal custody while proceedings continue.The ATRC is a specialized federal court created in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Jordan’s clothing industry exploits migrant workers: ‘we have nowhere to go with our complaints’
~ Government set for some compromise on gambling bill, with curb on inducements
~ Who really wrote Elizabeth I’s angriest letter? New research reveals a hidden hand
~ Beyond the 15-minute city: What really makes people want to walk
~ Why the Pentagon is suddenly interested in a tiny town in NSW
~ View from The Hill: Albanese tried to be ‘hip’, only to let diplomacy slip
~ Say yes to your census data being shared in 99 years – for Australian history, and for your children
~ What types of social interactions benefit people with social anxiety the most?
~ Cocoa farmers in southeast Cameroon are adapting to EU regulations, but they still want a fair price
~ Zambia: stalled reforms risk reversing human rights gains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter