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Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous Farmer in Indonesia Acquitted in Coal Mining Case

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police in Paser regency charged Misran Toni, a farmer who protested the giant trucks used by a coal mining company because they caused potholes, traffic snarls, and serious accidents. On April 16, 2026, the Tanah Grogot district court acquitted him after he had spent 10 months in police detention.  © 2026 Yulia Adiningsih Indonesia’s Supreme Court on August 5 upheld the acquittal of Misran Toni, an Indigenous Dayak farmer known as Imis, who was participating in a coal mining protest and charged with stabbing other protesters in East Kalimantan. The…


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