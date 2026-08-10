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Lightning strikes kill thousands globally each year, but for those who survive, the storm is far from over

By Daile Zhang, Assistant Professor of Atmospheric Sciences, University of North Dakota
Every year, an estimated 6,000 to 24,000 people are killed by lightning across the world, and many more are injured.

Obviously, there is a wide range in these numbers, and that’s due to the fact that these estimates are built on limited and incomplete information.

I’m a lightning researcher at the University of North Dakota. I study both the physics of lightning and its impact on people. The…The Conversation


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