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Human Rights Observatory

Are UFOs inspiring a new religion?

By Shayne A. P. Dahl, Assistant Professor, Anthropology, University of Calgary
People around the world are gathering in wilderness settings with the intention to initiate contact with UFOs using various techniques.The Conversation


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