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Human Rights Observatory

Zambia’s national health insurance cuts costs for older people, but funding gaps limit its potential – study

By Malizgani Paul Chavula, Lecturer and Researcher in the Department of Community and Family Medicine, University of Zambia
Cosmas Zyambo, Lecturer & Researcher in Public Healths, University of Zambia
In 2019 Zambia introduced a National Health Insurance Scheme to help more people access healthcare and move the country closer to universal health coverage.The Conversation


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