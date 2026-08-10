Zambia’s national health insurance cuts costs for older people, but funding gaps limit its potential – study
By Malizgani Paul Chavula, Lecturer and Researcher in the Department of Community and Family Medicine, University of Zambia
Cosmas Zyambo, Lecturer & Researcher in Public Healths, University of Zambia
In 2019 Zambia introduced a National Health Insurance Scheme to help more people access healthcare and move the country closer to universal health coverage.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 10, 2026