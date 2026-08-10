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Human Rights Observatory

How a cosmic coincidence gives Earth its ‘perfect’ solar eclipses

By Alix Violet Freckelton, Research Fellow - Sun, Stars, and Exoplanets, University of Birmingham
A solar eclipse is a rare, visually striking phenomenon. The Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, temporarily hiding our star – a geometrical alignment spanning millions of miles.

A partial solar eclipse occurs when the Moon doesn’t fully block the Sun, resulting in a gentle dimming of the sky. A total solar eclipse, however, dramatically plunges a daytime sky into blackness.

Everything has to be perfect for this to happen. An astonishing cosmic coincidence means that solar eclipses as viewed from Earth are spectacular – and unlike those anywhere else in the solar system.


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