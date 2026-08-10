6 ways that restorative justice could benefit survivors of intimate partner violence
By Laura MacDiarmid, Assistant Professor, Justice Studies, University of Guelph-Humber
Mavis Morton, Chair, Department of Sociology and Anthropology, University of Guelph
Noah Ramsammy, M.A. Student in Criminal Justice and Public Policy, University of Guelph
Restorative justice isn’t appropriate in every case of intimate partner violence. But it could bring justice to some survivors if it adheres to six important principles.
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- Monday, August 10, 2026