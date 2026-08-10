Canals cool down cities during heatwaves – new research
By Matt Tomkins, Lecturer in Geographical Information Science, University of Manchester
Harry McDonald, Research Associate in the Department of Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Manchester University
Joanne Tippett, Senior Lecturer in Spatial Planning, University of Manchester
Canals in Great Britain and Ireland cool city neighbourhoods up to 50 metres from their banks, particularly during heatwaves. That’s the key finding of our new research which modelled the impact of canals on urban temperatures – quantifying their importance for the millions of people who live and work nearby.
While canals are found widely throughout UK and Irish cities, reflecting the legacy of the Industrial Revolution,…
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- Monday, August 10, 2026