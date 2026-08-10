Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Government set for some compromise on gambling bill, with curb on inducements

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The government is set to limit inducements provided by companies to encourage gamblers, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese intervened to secure the passage of key legislation in the current parliamentary fortnight.

Albanese met Opposition Leader Angus Taylor to discuss the gambling legislation in particular, and also the government’s bill on reforming the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

They canvassed as well the proposed News Bargaining Incentive, designed to ensure digital platforms have to make commercial deals with media organisations when they want to use their…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can DNA from cave paintings tell us who the artists were?
~ How Jordan’s clothing industry exploits migrant workers: ‘we have nowhere to go with our complaints’
~ Who really wrote Elizabeth I’s angriest letter? New research reveals a hidden hand
~ Beyond the 15-minute city: What really makes people want to walk
~ Why the Pentagon is suddenly interested in a tiny town in NSW
~ View from The Hill: Albanese tried to be ‘hip’, only to let diplomacy slip
~ Say yes to your census data being shared in 99 years – for Australian history, and for your children
~ What types of social interactions benefit people with social anxiety the most?
~ Cocoa farmers in southeast Cameroon are adapting to EU regulations, but they still want a fair price
~ Zambia: stalled reforms risk reversing human rights gains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter