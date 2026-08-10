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Human Rights Observatory

Who really wrote Elizabeth I’s angriest letter? New research reveals a hidden hand

By Clodagh Murphy, PhD Candidate in English Literature, Leiden University
On February 10 1586, Elizabeth I wrote one of her most famous letters: a furious rebuke to her favourite, Robert Dudley, 1st Earl of Leicester. She sharply reprimanded him for disobeying her.

“How contemptuously we conceive ourself to have been used by you,” Elizabeth rages. “We could never have imagined that a man […] extraordinarily favoured by us would have in so contemptible a sort broken our commandment.” She demands that Leicester obey her directions, and warns him: “Fail you not as you will answer the contrary at your uttermost peril.”

The…The Conversation


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