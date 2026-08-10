What types of social interactions benefit people with social anxiety the most?
By Aurelio Fernández, Postdoctoral researcher, Institute for Culture and Society, Universidad de Navarra
Álvaro Villagrán Sánchez, Postdoctoral Researcher, Institute for Culture and Society, Universidad de Navarra
Joe Bayer, Associate Professor in Communication, Affiliate Faculty in Data Analytics and Psychology, The Ohio State University
Human life unfolds through two fundamental modes of being: with others and alone. Social interactions permeate everyday life, and whether brief or prolonged, deep or superficial, face-to-face or online, these exchanges are the building blocks of our relationships. They play a vital role in our psychological and…
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- Monday, August 10, 2026