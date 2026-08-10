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Human Rights Observatory

Zambia: stalled reforms risk reversing human rights gains

By Amnesty International
Candidates running in Zambia’s general elections on 13 August must commit to reversing a growing pattern of authoritarian practices that threaten human rights before, during and after the polls, Amnesty International said today. In a new briefing, Authoritarian Practices Eating Away at Human Rights in Zambia: Escalating crackdown on human rights ahead of the 2026 general […] The post Zambia: stalled reforms risk reversing human rights gains appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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