Local governments are using AI more and more. But are they doing it wisely?
By Tan Yigitcanlar, Professor of Urban Studies and Planning, Queensland University of Technology
Anne Jeevana David, PhD Researcher, Queensland University of Technology
Ke Liu, PhD Researcher, Queensland University of Technology
Marasinghe Pelige Raveena Lakmini, PhD Researcher, Queensland University of Technology
Sajani Senadheera, PhD Researcher, School of Architecture and Built Environment, Queensland University of Technology
AI systems can already monitor traffic lights, scan for potholes and answer residents’ questions – the hard part is making sure people can trust them.
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- Monday, August 10, 2026