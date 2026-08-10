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Vietnam wants to harness its diaspora in Australia and NZ to boost its growth. It may face strong opposition

By Hai Thiem Bui, Researcher, Stockholm Centre for Global Asia, Stockholm University; Malmö University
As Vietnam’s top leader visits Australia this week, he may struggle to convince a distrustful diaspora to engage deeply with the communist government in Hanoi.The Conversation


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