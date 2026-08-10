First Nations peoples are often undercounted in Australia’s Census – here’s why that is a problem
By Birri O'Dea, First Nations Program Manager One Basin CRC, The University of Queensland
Chesley Cutler, Lecturer, Education and Professional Studies, Griffith University
Troy Meston, Professor of First Nations Research, First Nations Program Lead, Charles Sturt University
Australia’s Census has a complicated history with Indigenous peoples. One major issue is an ongoing undercount of First Nations people.
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- Sunday, August 9, 2026