No degree is AI-proof. But delaying specialisation may offer students an edge
By Patrick Dodd, Professional Teaching Fellow, Business School, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Hanoku Bathula, Professional Teaching Fellow in Management and International Business, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
As AI transforms graduate careers, universities should rethink when students specialise and how they combine disciplinary expertise with broader skills.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, August 9, 2026