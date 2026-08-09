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Your say: week beginning August 10

By Judy Ingham, Newsletter Producer, The Conversation
Every day, we publish a selection of your emails in our newsletter. We’d love to hear from you, you can email us at yoursay@theconversation.edu.au.

Monday August 10

“After reading the article about student disengagement, I was struck by the absence of relevance being questioned by the research. With so much emphasis on academic achievement has anyone asked students what they want to learn? There used to be…The Conversation


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