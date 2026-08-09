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Newspoll has combined right vote down, but Albanese’s ratings slump

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
The latest federal Newspoll has the combined vote for One Nation and the Coalition down two points to 47%. This is in line with most other recent polls, the exception being last week’s Redbridge poll that had the combined right at 53%.

The improved position for the left comes despite Anthony Albanese’s net approval slumping four points to -22, just above his record low in early June.

In Victorian polling ahead of the state election in…The Conversation


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