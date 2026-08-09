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Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s Albanese Should Press Vietnam’s Leader on Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Vietnam's President To Lam leads his delegation in a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, June 1, 2026. © 2026 Rolex Dela Pena/AP Photo As Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets with To Lam, Vietnam’s president and general secretary of the Communist Party, in Canberra this week, he shouldn’t forget that he is dealing with one of the region’s most repressive leaders.While minister of Vietnam’s notorious Ministry of Public Security from 2016 to 2024, To Lam oversaw a far-reaching crackdown…


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