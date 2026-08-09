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Human Rights Observatory

Are there too many political polls? We are in glut – and it may be about to get worse

By Daniel Casey, Lecturer, Politics and International Relations, Australian Catholic University
The latest Newspoll, published last night, showed on federal voting intentions, Labor and One Nation lost 1 percentage point to both sit on 29%, while the Coalition also dropped 1 percentage point to 18%. All of these polls are dutifully reported not just by the media outlet that pays for them, but by other media too.

Yet, we are just over one year out from the most recent federal election, and two years away from the next. Given this, the way the recent rise in One Nation’s polling in particular has shaped political debate, do we have too many polls?

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The Conversation


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