Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What do parents want when it comes to childcare safety? More information for a start

By Bricklyn Priebe, Associate Lecturer in Criminology and Justice, School of Law and Society, University of the Sunshine Coast
In recent weeks we’ve seen more reports of alleged child sexual abuse involving a Sydney childcare worker. There have also been reports of children leaving a Melbourne kindergarten unnoticed and getting onto a busy street.

Stories like these have sadly become a regular feature of the news cycle. And have once…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia’s Albanese Should Press Vietnam’s Leader on Rights
~ Move over, longevity: Healthspan is what we should be chasing
~ Calls to tax billionaires are growing. Is there a better way to tax the rich?
~ Are there too many political polls? We are in glut – and it may be about to get worse
~ Should the shingles vaccine be free for all adults? We asked 5 experts
~ Generative AI has changed mathematics forever. Where to from here?
~ ‘A hard-on more raging than a man’s’: what the tribas figure reveals about lesbians in ancient Rome
~ Independence from Canada could cost Albertans a lot more than it saves them
~ New research estimates around 20 million insect species on Earth — doubling those facing extinction
~ Why the real test of Canada’s AI strategy is in university classrooms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter