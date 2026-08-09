Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Independence from Canada could cost Albertans a lot more than it saves them

By Constantin Colonescu, Professor of Economics, MacEwan University
Secession, the formal withdrawal of a region from a country, involves trade-offs. Preliminary research shows those trade-offs would be significant for Albertans.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia’s Albanese Should Press Vietnam’s Leader on Rights
~ Move over, longevity: Healthspan is what we should be chasing
~ Calls to tax billionaires are growing. Is there a better way to tax the rich?
~ Are there too many political polls? We are in glut – and it may be about to get worse
~ Should the shingles vaccine be free for all adults? We asked 5 experts
~ What do parents want when it comes to childcare safety? More information for a start
~ Generative AI has changed mathematics forever. Where to from here?
~ ‘A hard-on more raging than a man’s’: what the tribas figure reveals about lesbians in ancient Rome
~ New research estimates around 20 million insect species on Earth — doubling those facing extinction
~ Why the real test of Canada’s AI strategy is in university classrooms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter