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The world has changed. African countries must rethink how they grow their economies

By Jonathan Munemo, Professor of Economics, Salisbury University
Africa still needs millions of better-paying jobs and higher productivity to reduce poverty. What has changed is the route to achieving those goals.The Conversation


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