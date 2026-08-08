Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

USA: New Mexico Meta ruling an important step towards safer social media for children

By Amnesty International
Responding to a New Mexico judge’s ruling that Meta’s platform design harmed children, Amnesty International USA’s Deputy Director of Research, Justin Mazzola, said:  “This verdict is an important step towards creating safer social media for children and young people. For years, Amnesty International has warned that major social media platforms have been designed to maximize engagement and profit, while failing to adequately protect children’s rights.   “Crucially, the court went beyond […] The post USA: New Mexico Meta ruling an important step towards safer social media for children  appeared…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why finance jobs are widening income inequality in cities around the world
~ Trump’s slapdash Reflecting Pool renovations stand in stark contrast to years of deliberation and engineering ingenuity that went into its creation
~ A rocket crashed into the Moon – why this could threaten future lunar bases
~ Eleven must-see comedy shows at the Edinburgh Fringe
~ Liberia Ends Primary School Registration Fees
~ Sadia Moalim Ali: “Not even prison will silence me”
~ ADHD diagnoses and prescriptions have increased globally across all age groups, our review shows
~ Dash for Ceuta adds heat to Europe’s migration debate
~ Does more vitamin D in pregnancy make children smarter?
~ The psychology of overconfidence: why excessive self-belief is often a successful strategy in life
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter