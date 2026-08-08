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Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: International scrutiny and justice must prevail in face of government’s efforts to ignore victims’ rights

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the acting Venezuelan government’s decision to withdraw from the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), as confirmed on 6 August, Ana Piquer, Amnesty International’s Americas Director, said:  “The Venezuelan government’s regretful decision to withdraw from the Rome Statute is the last step in a long string of efforts to avoid scrutiny […] The post Venezuela: International scrutiny and justice must prevail in face of government’s efforts to ignore victims’ rights  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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